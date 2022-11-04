Russia signs MOU to support Museum of African Liberation

CEO of the Institute of African Knowledge, Amb Kwame Muzawazi and rector of the Russian State University for Humanities, Prof Alexander Bezborodov, exchange MOUs signed in Moscow yesterday. Looking on are Hon Bocharova Natalya, Russia's deputy Minister for Science and Higher Education and Mr Mupanisi Dzapasi, Charge de affairs at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Moscow.

Herald Correspondent

The Russian Federation, through the Russian State University, yesterday in Moscow signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of African Knowledge for cooperation towards establishing the Museum of African Liberation.

This was President Putin’s direct response to an invitation extended to the Russian Federation by President Mnangagwa for countries that participated in Africa’s quest for independence to come together and establish a museum to preserve and promote the story of Africa’s victory against colonialism.

The development comes just 3 days after President Mnangagwa held a virtual meeting with former Russian president and deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Mr Dmitry Medvedev, where both parties agreed to speed up the construction of the museum.

Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, who led a delegation from Zimbabwe for the mission, said Russia-Zimbabwean relations continue to grow stronger.

“President Mnangagwa has this unstoppable habit of making history and breaking records. The positive responsiveness of President Putin to his call for cooperation on the establishment of the Museum of African Liberation is a living testimony to that fact.

“The relationship between Africa and Russia, and indeed between Russia and Zimbabwe, was born out of shared struggles and consistent victories. It’s a special relationship sealed in blood, tears and sweat against all forms of colonisation and imperialism. This MOU is an extension of that unbreakable bond and camaraderie,” said Amb Muzawazi.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by Hon Bocharova Natalya, Russia’s deputy Minister for Science and Higher Education, senior officials from Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, officials from the Zimbabwean Embassy in Moscow, diplomats from African countries accredited to Moscow, authorities from the Russian State University for Humanities and hundreds of students from the same institution.