Rushwaya up for US$1 million fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president, Henrietta Rushwaya has appeared in court for allegedly defrauding an Indian investor of US$1 million in a mining deal.

She appeared before Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

State prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed bail. He led evidence from the investigating officer, Tinaye Matake who made submissions on why bail is opposed.

The court has adjourned and is expected to resume with the bail application this afternoon.

