Rushwaya appointed new Chief Secretary

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Martin Rushwaya as the new Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

The President announced the appointment just before commencement of the first Cabinet meeting of the Second Republic’s Second Cabinet held at State House in Harare yesterday.

He also revealed that former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda had retired.

“Before we begin, I would like to make a small announcement.

“Our Chief Secretary Dr Misheck Sibanda has retired. In his place I have appointed Dr Martin Rushwaya as the new Chief Secretary,” President Mnangagwa said.

Prior to his appointment as the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Rushwaya was serving as Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration and Finance after being appointed by President Mnangagwa in 2019.

Dr Rushwaya served as the Midlands Provincial Administrator before he was appointed as the Principal Director under the office of the Minister without Portfolio in the office of the President and Cabinet in 2005.

In 2007, Dr Rushwaya was reassigned as the Principal Director for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Monopolies.

In that same year he was appointed into the Grain Marketing Board, which had been operating without a board three years prior.

Dr Rushwaya also served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence.

He is a holder of a PhD, acquired at the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Dr Rushwaya also served as District Administrator in Gokwe.