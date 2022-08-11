Rushwaya acquitted of bribery

11 Aug, 2022 - 14:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Rushwaya acquitted of bribery Henrietta Rushwaya

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya was today cleared of allegations of offering a bribe to an airport official to allow to travel out of the country with 6kg of gold in October 2020.

Rushwaya was charged with bribery and was acquitted after a full trial.

In acquitting Rushwaya, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye said there was a lot of inconsistencies in witnesses’ evidence and it was not convincing.

The court also said that the witnesses failed to corroborate in their testimonies.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting