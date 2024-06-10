Rushinga woman witnesses mom’s murder

Fungai Lupande – Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 46-year-old female teacher at Nyamatikiti Secondary School in Rushinga was fatally assaulted with a log by her estranged husband last Friday evening.

The deceased, Christiana Baureni was separated from her husband Nyasha Muchembere, a teacher at Nyamatikiti Primary School, under a protection order.

Mashonaland Central’s Provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tonny Nyandoro said on the fateful day at around 5pm, Muchembere summoned Baureni to the school fence and she complied.

The couple had a private conversation and Muchembere left for Nyamatikiti Business Centre while Baureni went to her house.

At around 7pm, Baureni heard someone knocking on her window and when she checked, she saw Muchembere holding a screwdriver.

Muchembere fled and returned a while later armed with a log. He forcefully opened the bedroom window and attacked Baureni with the log.

The couple’s 20-year-old daughter who was in the house rushed to help.

She dragged her mother out of the bedroom with Muchembere in hot pursuit as he continued attacking her.

Baureni died on the spot and Muchembere fled from the scene.

Rushinga police, detectives from Mt Darwin and Bindura Canine Section attended the scene.