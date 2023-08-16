Rushinga schools’ inspector lose cash, car to robbers

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Rushinga district schools’ inspector, Mrs Sarudzai Chiparaushe lost cash and a Nissan X-trail to armed robbers after leaving the vehicle and the kitchen door unlocked.

Eight suspects all from Rushinga have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the eight are Kudzanai Denhere (30), Nickson Zhangazha (28), Winston Sekerani (18), Cuthbert (20) and Taona Madombi (46) who were employed as security guards and Mike Humbasha (35).

Belinda Mupfugami (21) and Spartness Mangetani (18) are both females.

On July 18, Chiparaushe and her 21-year-old daughter Jay, went to sleep in separate bedrooms.

At around 11 pm, the four accused persons who were covering their faces entered the house through the kitchen door which was not locked.

One of the accused approached the daughter, woke her up and demanded cash.

She screamed for help and the accused started assaulting her before proceeding to the mother’s bedroom.

Sgt Major Chikasha said one of the accused pointed a pellet gun at the mother and demanded cash.

She surrendered US$120 which was in her wallet and cell phones.

The accused ransacked the house and started packing clothes in a bag.

The accused entered the main bedroom and stole US$2 200 hidden in a light bulb.

They also stole solar batteries, inverters and a television before tying mother and daughter with cables.

They loaded the loot in a parked Nissan X-trail whose doors were not locked and used the vehicle as their getaway car.

About 10 days later, the vehicle was impounded in Mbare after the driver was involved in an accident and failed to produce a driver’s licence.

The complainant positively identified the vehicle and some of the stolen goods were still inside.

Detectives went to Humbasha’s homestead and arrested Sekerani who told the police that the security guards provided information of all school heads who withdrew cash at Agribank Rushinga.

The police later realised that Humbasha had escaped from Mt Darwin Prison while serving a 12-month jail term for assaulting a police officer.

On August 13, Humbasha was arrested in the Chomagora area intending to cross into Mozambique.

He was shot in the lower left limb after failing to heed warning shots.