Rushinga district on course to social development

Daniel Chigunwe

Herald Correspondent

Several devolution projects by Government are giving a new impetus to the rural district of Rushinga which has been lagging mainly inthe education and health sector.In the past years, the district has been relegated in the development discourse whilst stalked with perennial drought challenges, a defunct health system and poor education structure.

However, through the judicious exploits by the Second Republic, the district now celebrates multiple stellar development projects.

Several learning blocks have been completed at Mukosa Secondary School (Ward 1), Nyatsato Secondary School (Ward 22) and Mazowe Bridge Secondary (Ward 18), bringing to end long walks previously endured by learners to access learning institutions.

New clinics have emerged in areas like Nyatsato, Chomutukutu, Gwangwava, Bopoma and Katoni with several health posts created in many wards bidding farewell to health woes among the people of Rushinga.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Rushinga tour on Tuesday to assess Government projects, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland Central Captain (rtd) Christopher Magomo said his administration is committed to deal with grey areas frustrating the full realisation of development in the district.

“We are pleased with the successes so far realised in Rushinga through devolution funds. We also have Nyakasikana-Karanda Road rehabilitation almost complete with only 3km remaining.

“Ruya bridge was commissioned on the April 15, 2021 by President Mnangagwa. However, due to Covid 19-induced challenges, our construction project of Semwa Dam has been delayed with a current 32 percent completion.

Nevertheless, we are ready to deal with these problems blocking the acceleration of development programmes,” said Minister Magomo.

The Minister is moving around all the districts assessing and evaluating ongoing projects.

Rushinga, which is characterized by erratic rainfall patterns will largely benefit from the completion of Semwa Dam through the provision of irrigation water for crops and livestock production.

Meanwhile, Rushinga legislator Cde Tendai Nyabani has expressed worry highlighting lack of human resources in the education and health sector as an impediment towards the full dispensation of service.

Lack of staff accommodation, poor network connectivity and transport issues are among the challenges that have repelled teachers and nurses in the district.

“Our appeal is to have more devolution funds channeled towards the building of staff quarters in schools and clinics for this is the main cause behind the district’s failure to attract teachers and nurses.

“Many teachers and nurses are shunning our area due to accommodation issues and poor network, ” said Cde Nyabani.