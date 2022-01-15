Rusape family loses US$15 000, car to robbers

Crime Reporter

A Rusape family lost a Honda Fit, US$15 000, R2 200 and four cellphones to six robbers who raided their house on Wednesday night as police intensified a manhunt for four robbers who raided a Mashwede Holdings food court and two other premises in Southlea Park, Harare, on Sunday morning.

The Rusape robbers first raided a neighbour before pouncing on the family.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.

National deputy police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said investigations were still in progress.

He said the gang raided the first Ridgemond Park home in Rusape at around 1am. They were armed with two pistols and broke into the house and stole a 300AH Solar battery, two cellphones and a toy-gun.

The gang then went next door where a household of five people were asleep in separate bedrooms and tied them with curtains while demanding cash. They stole US$15 000, R2 200, four cellphones and drove away in Honda Fit belonging to one of the five.

Police are still hunting a gang of four armed robbers who raided a Mashwede Holdings food court and two other premises in Southlea Park, Harare, on Sunday morning, getting away with a vehicle and more than US$5 000.

Police said the robbers, who were armed with a pistol and a rifle, first attacked a security guard who was sitting inside one of the vehicles parked at the premises before tying both his hands and legs with shoe laces before grabbing a second guard, and also tying him up with shoelaces.

The gang then went to Virtue Service Station where they used a hammer to break a metal screen to gain entry into the premises. They then ransacked a butchery and took away US$290 which was in one of the drawers inside an office before proceeding to a mini market at the premises where they stole electrical appliances.

Investigations revealed that the gang went to the third compartment which houses Chicken Mash owned by Mashwede Holdings and forcibly broke the aluminum doors with a hammer before attempting to break a safe which was containing cash, but failed.

So the gang then pushed the safe outside and loaded it on to a Mitsubishi double cab which had been parked at the premises for safe keeping. The vehicle was found dumped in Nyatsime area in Chitungwiza as investigations continue.

This was not the first time that Mashwede Holdings has been hit by armed robbers.

In 2020, armed robbers raided Mashwede Holdings and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

The heist allegedly involved five Mashwede Holdings workers and nine robbers.

Among the five workers were two brothers related to the business owner, while two were security guards.

The five workers, Musafare Mupamhanga and Conwell Kasambarare (26), were then arrested and appeared in court where their case is still pending.

Spicer Takawira and Mupamhanga, who were wanted for committing a spate of armed robberies, housebreakings and thefts around the city, were last year arrested following a shootout with police in Glen View 7, Harare.

In February last year, police launched a manhunt for Kasambarare after he skipped bail as he faced charges of being part of a gang committing a spate of armed robberies countrywide. He was re-arrested but managed to get bail again.

Takawira, an alleged accomplice in the Machipisa robbery, was recently arrested on charges of house housebreaking and theft.

Kasambarare, Takawira, together with Leo Mandaza, Godwin Kusikwenyu and another man only identified as Chamu, allegedly committed seven cases of housebreaking and theft in Harare.

Police in November roped in Interpol to help in tracking down one of Zimbabwe’s most wanted armed robbery suspects, Kasambarare (26), believed to be part of the famous Musa Taj Abdul gang.

He is facing a plethora of robbery and housebreaking charges. Kasambarare recently jumped bail and police have launched a massive manhunt for him.

He was re-arrested early last year on charges of committing a spate of heists countrywide, including the famous Mashwede Holdings robbery.

Kasambarare was granted bail last month but failed to turn up in court for his latest remand hearing last Tuesday, prompting the issuance of a warrant of arrest.