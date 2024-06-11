Ruling in Joana Mamombe and others’ case deferred

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

Harare Provincial magistrate, Mr Taurai Manuwere has deferred ruling in a matter involving CCC legislator Joana Mamombe and her accomplices to June 13 as one of the accused persons is writing exams.

Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga and Obey Tererai Sithole are facing allegations of staging an illegal demonstration in Warren Park.

Circumstances leading to the six’s arrest are that on May 13 at around 12.30pm, the gang teamed up with several others and gathered at Warren Park 1 Shopping Centre in Harare.

It is alleged that they marched from the shopping centre towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

According to the State, they displayed and waved placards, one of which was inscribed “Unlock us before we revolt”.

Further allegations are that the gang was later intercepted and dispersed by the police.