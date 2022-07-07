Rugwete calls for more karate tournaments

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE president of the Zimbabwe National Karate Federation, Joe Rugwete, believes there is need to have more national tournaments like the Kwekwe Open held at Queens Sports Club in Kwekwe last weekend.

The tournament, which attracted athletes from all provinces, saw Tanyaradzwa Ziwira from Kwekwe ruling the roost, winning four gold medals in the 16-17 years, the Under-21 and senior men under 60kg.

Also making an impact was Tinotenda Matare who also won four gold medals in the Under-21 and senior women kata as well as the senior under-60kg category.

Five-year old Rufaro Chinzvende collected gold medal in the five year boys’ category.

The 10-11 boys’ category was won by Lucky Dube of Kwekwe with Lovemore Mutune winning the 12-13-years kata category.

Gweru senior Hazel Chirima walked away with the gold medal in the under 75kg ladies’ category.

The male Under-75 kg category was won by Gweru based Takudzwa Mehlo.

Harare was well represented with Dean Ramsey and Fortune Nyabanga winning the Under-84kg and over-84 kg respectively.

Rugwete, who was part of the event, said tournaments help them select national team representative and believes there should more of their affiliates following in Shepherd Ziwira’s footsteps.

Ziwira is the organiser of the Kwekwe Open tournament.

“It was a very exciting tournament and lived up to its billing as it saw event organiser Shepherd Ziwira scooping the gold medal in the veterans’ kata.

“We are very happy as a federation and the tournament come at the right time as most athletes are still fresh from taking part in the Region Five Games which were held in Durban, South Africa, a fortnight ago.

“We need more of these tournaments as they give the athletes some points and helps them in terms of grading,” said Rugwete.