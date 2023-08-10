Rufaro Stadium handover postponed again

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Harare City Council has once again postponed the handover of Rufaro Stadium for resumption of Premier Soccer League action in the capital.

Council workers were still busy working on dressing rooms, toilets and other facilities which were less than 50% complete on the day the local authority had committed to handing over the stadium to football authorities.

Meanwhile, despite the hurried bid by the Harare Mayor to commission Rufaro, the stadium has not been homologated by the Zifa First Instance Board (FIB) and will not be sanctioned to host any PSL games until it passes the test.

Harare City sources also indicate that there has been no technical inspection done by the municipal engineers themselves amid revelations that it has turned out to be a political game.

Acting Zifa secretary Xolisani Gwesela has today written to Harare town clerk Engineer Chisango advising him that Rufaro will not host any Premier League matches until the football authorities inspect the facility and approves its use.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association has leant through media reports of the commissioning of Rufaro Stadium slated for 10 August 2023.

“Zifa would like to categorically state that the stadium is still not homologated to host any Premier Soccer League matches.

“The council is advised to ensure that the stadium is inspected before hosting any topflight league matches. As we await for your feedback, please dear Town Clerk accept our sincere and warmest regards,” wrote Gwesela.