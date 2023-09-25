Rufaro, NSS inspected by CAF

Sports Reporter

THE Confederations of African Football (CAF) Stadium Inspector Joshua Knipp was in the country where he inspected the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium in Harare.Knipp who was accompanied by members of the FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Rosemary Mugadza and the FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima inspected the sporting facilities on Thursday and Friday.

A report is expected to be presented to the association in due course.

The two sporting facilities were banned from hosting international matches after failing to meet CAF requirements.

In the previous report, areas that CAF need attended to include; installation of bucket seats, electronic turnstiles, a Venue Operations Centre (VOC) as well as renovation of the B-Arena.

At National Sports Stadium, bucket seats are expected soon while electronic turnstiles are already on the ground awaiting installation.