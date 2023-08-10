Rufaro has not been certified

Sports Reporter

RUFARO Stadium has not been certified fit to host Premier Soccer League matches, despite the hurried bid by the Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume to commission the ceremonial home of football.

Zifa First Instance Board (FIB) says Rufaro will not be sanctioned to host any PSL games until it passes the test.

Harare City sources also indicate that there has been no technical inspection done by the municipal engineers themselves amid revelations that the project has been turned into a political gimmick.

A letter written by the FIB and addressed to the Town Clerk has the following contents.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association has learnt through media reports of the commissioning of Rufaro Stadium slated for 10 August, 2023.

“ZIFA would like to categorically state that the stadium is still not HOMOLOGATED to host any Premier Soccer League matches.

“The council is advised to ensure that the stadium is inspected before hosting any top flight league matches.”