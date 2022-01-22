Rudo Neshamba relishes new challenge

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

MIGHTY Warriors striker Rudo Neshamba is hoping her move to Israeli Women’s Premier League football club, Ramat HaSharon, will help her make a difference back home.

Neshamba joined the club recently on a five-month deal for the 2021-2022 season.

The club is currently fifth on the long table, in the 10-team league.

Speaking to The Herald, Neshamba said she is excited and is hoping to pick some helpful lessons that can also change the face of women’s football in Zimbabwe.

“It’s a five-month deal. I feel excited and nervous at the same time. I am hoping it’s going to be a great experience.

“My target is to learn as much as I can and bring change to women’s football back home, assisting the team to win the league championship while at it,” said Neshamba.

Women’s football in Zimbabwe continues to suffer from lack of support and the different treatment with their male counterparts is glaring, that over the years concerns have been raised especially when it comes to the national teams.

The former Harare City player is still adjusting to her new environment but is excited with the new challenge.

“The league here is well organised, very competitive I must say, as compared to ours. We are nowhere close to the level of competition here.

“The environment is okay, just some challenges here and there…language barrier, culture shock,” said Neshamba.

There seems to be more players from the local league of late finding their way into other leagues outside Zimbabwe.

Neshamba follows in the footsteps of fellow Mighty Warriors players such as skipper Emmaculate Msipa, who is currently turning out for Turkish Super League side Fatih Karagümrük.

Danai Bhobho joined Simba Stars Queens last year on a two-year contract and Berita Kabwe moved to Nigerian Women’s Football league side Rivera Angels last year as well.

Goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai also joined Zambian side Zambia Institute for Sustainable Development, on a one-year deal.

Such moves could also be a boost for the senior women’s national team as players get more exposure, competing in other competitive leagues.

The Mighty Warriors are on course to qualification for the continental show-piece after they pulled through from the first round when beating Eswatini 6-1 on aggregate.

They are scheduled to take on Botswana in the second and last qualifying round next month.

The winners from this round will qualify for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, due to take place in Morocco.

The fact that a number of local players are breaking through to foreign leagues may be a boost for the Mighty Warriors who remain the only football team in Zimbabwe to have qualified for the Olympic Games.