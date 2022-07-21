RTG cheers up children

Rainbow Tourism Group Corporate Affairs and Innovations Manager Pride Khumbula (centre) and Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre general manager Innocent Kufa (left) hand over a donation to Hupenyu Hutsva chief director for social disability and social development Dr Edmos Mtetwa (second from left) as the home’s superintendent Michael Mukwaiwa (second from right) and social development officer Benediate Bakasa look on in Harare recently.—Picture: Memory Mangombe

Vongai Chinjeke Herald Reporter

Rainbow Tourism Group has given 20 beds, 120 blankets, 120 pillows and 120 towels to Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home in Highfield, Harare.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the home recently, RTG corporate communications and innovations manager Mrs Pride Khumbula said they hope the donations would assist the children.

Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare director social disability and social development, Dr Edmos Mtetwa, said children were their first priority.

“It is my pleasure to thank the RTG for the donation.

“Government will feel quite humbled in pursuit of the National Development Strategy 1 goals. We want to improve our human capital and social protection issues and it is quite encouraging to have donations from the Rainbow Tourism Group,” said Dr Mtetwa.

A mother at the home, Mrs Tumbukani, said she happy with the donation by RTG.

“I am very happy as a mother that the children now have enough blankets during this cold season which is persisting,” she said.