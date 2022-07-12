Royal Harare ready for Zim Ladies Open

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ROYAL Harare lady captain Olivia Nyamwanza says they are ready to host the Zimbabwe Ladies Amateur Open which tees off this Friday with more than 150 golfers expected to turn up.

The three-day tournament is sponsored by National Aids Council of Zimbabwe and Diagnostic Laboratory Suppliers to the tune of US$35 000.

Going by the theme ”One woman, one test cancer awareness golf tournament”, the event saw Diagnostic Laboratory Suppliers coming on board with free cancer screening.

Nyamwanza said they welcome all the players and look forward to a competitive event.

“On behalf of all the lady golfers at Royal Harare Golf Club, it is my pleasure to welcome you all to our club for the Zimbabwe Ladies Amateur Open from the July 15 to17.

“We look forward to hosting all of you at our great course and are confident that you will have a great time over the three days,” she said.