Rousing welcome for President

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo last night ahead of the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) 28th graduation ceremony today.

The President landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport just before 7PM.

Multitudes of Zanu PF supporters gathered at the airport to welcome the President.

As his plane touched down, party supporters roared as they celebrated his arrival.

President Mnangagwa waved to the supporters before briefly addressing the crowd.

He expressed gratitude to the party’s supporters for patiently waiting to welcome him even when it was getting dark.

He said other national commitments delayed his arrival in Bulawayo.

President Mnangagwa told party supporters that he was in the city to preside over the graduation at Nust as well as launch other programmes at the strategic university.

“I want to thank you for patiently waiting for me. There were other commitments in Harare that we were attending to hence the delay in our arrival. But we want to thank you for the resilience that you put in waiting for me. We are here and tomorrow we will be at Nust for the graduation ceremony. We are also going to launch innovation hubs at the university,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President is expected to cap 3 087 graduates for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

President Mnangagwa is also expected to lay a foundation stone for the construction of the university’s Technovation Centre.

The President was impressed with the number of Zanu-PF supporters who had come to welcome him.

He said it is his hope that they will vote for the party next year.

“As many as you are, does it mean that you are going to vote for the party?” of which the crowd resoundingly said: “Yes!”

The country will hold harmonised elections next year.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, service chiefs, senior Government officials and Nust Vice Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo were among those who were at the airport to welcome the President.

Zanu PF Bulawayo Provincial chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda and some newly elected Central Committee members were also in attendance.

Nust was established in 1991 and is expected to lead the country in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) innovations.

The university has been lagging behind in terms of infrastructure development, but President Mnangagwa’s Government has committed funds to complete some buildings.

Treasury allocated $1 billion towards the construction of the Students Services Centre and university’s library.

The Students Services Centre is expected to be completed before year end while works on the library will commence in 2023.