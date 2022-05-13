‘Rotary Club key economic growth partner’

President Mnangagwa is conferred with honorary Rotarian membership by Rotary International director-elect Mr Patrick Chisanga at the official opening of the Rotary International District 9210 Conference at Manna Resorts in Harare last night. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has commended the Rotary Club for initiating several infrastructural and health programmes whose impact has complemented the Government’s national vision to have a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

Officially opening the Annual Conference of Rotary District 9210 in Harare last night, President Mnangagwa said the projects, which include rehabilitation of dams, provision of food and health services to several places across the country, were consistent with the Second Republic’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

The conference drew Rotarians from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique and was held under the theme, “Enjoy Rotary, Change Lives”.

“I want to acknowledge the various programmes by the Rotary Club which complement Government efforts for higher quality of life for all,” said President Mnangagwa.

“These include programmes to help enhance food security at household level, improve health and sanitation, realise quality education for all as well as grow local economies and incomes while promoting peace, unity and harmony among our people.

“As Rotarians, you are doing your part towards the realisation of our national vision of a prosperous and empowered upper middle income economy by 2030. Going forward, efforts of the Rotary Club must continue to complement my Government’s programmes to enhance climate resilience such as the Climate Proofed Agriculture Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme.”

The President congratulated Rotarians in Zimbabwe for the successful implementation of various projects which he said will have a far-reaching impact on the beneficiary communities and advance the national development agenda.

The Rotary Club Zimbabwe was commended for its thrust to impart basic business and computer skills training to the youth and, with President Mnangagwa saying it was consistent with creating a digital economy.

“To augment Government’s efforts in provision of critical infrastructure to various communities, Rotarians are applauded for working with several rural communities and schools towards improving access to clean water and sanitation. This is in keeping with my Government’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“The project by Rotarians to rehabilitate dams in the drought-prone region of Matabeleland South complements the ongoing dam construction and rehabilitation programmes across the country.

“This will help mitigate the impact of climate change and contribute to sustainable livelihoods through viable agriculture production and productivity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa noted that the work of Rotary Clubs dovetailed with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.

Zimbabwe remains committed to the attainment of universal health coverage, said the President, with key milestones achieved so far including the construction of more health facilities, while some have been rehabilitated and modernised from the districts upwards to enhance accessibility and convenience to the general public.

President Mnangagwa also commended Rotarians for deploying medical teams to provide free health services, including specialist treatment at several health centres.

He said Zimbabwe was renowned for the importance it accords education as the bedrock of sustainable development and is presently scaling up programmes to ensure both the quantitative and qualitative improvement in the education ecosystem.

“As such the Second Republic introduced the Education 5.0 philosophy in our institutions of higher learning to propel scientific and technology driven innovation and productivity with positive effects being felt across the various sectors of the economy,” President Mnangagwa said.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said his ministry will collaborate with the Rotary Club Zimbabwean Chapter to fight poverty and aid in the development of the country.

Rotary International Director, Mr Patrick Chisanga, said they were determined to collaborate with African governments to improve communities.