Rooney undergoes surgery

Grace Chingoma Sports Reporter

CAPS United midfielder Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo successfully underwent a delicate knee operation in Harare this week, bringing to an end a dark period which had threatened to paralyse his career.

Chitiyo suffered a right knee injury at the beginning of the year when he was a hit by a car in Epworth.

This was around the same time the midfielder had returned home from an unsuccessful short stint with Tunisian giants Club Sfaxian.

Initially, the injury appeared minor with the club even registering the diminutive midfielder to play this season.

But two days after he began training his knee started to swell prompting the team to send him for a scan which revealed some complications.

A Zambia-based Zimbabwean doctor offered to assist pay the bills should the operation be conducted in Lusaka while the route to go to South Africa was also considered where the operation was pegged at $12 000.

Finally, the Green Machine stuck to their word to part with a substantial amount, believed to be around $6 000, paving way for renowned specialist orthopedic surgeon Allan Bowers to conduct the surgery in the capital.

Yesterday, Chitiyo, using the assistance of a brace, said he was both relieved and happy that his troublesome knee has been corrected.

He has since been discharged and is home recovering after spending a night in hospital.

“Everything went okay, the operation was successful. I am only left with the rehabilitation process.

“I am in pain, the doctor said after two weeks, the pain will begin to ease and by six weeks it should start to heal with the recovery process beginning.

“I am happy that CAPS United came through for me and I am looking forward to continue with my career next season.

“I am confident that by the time the season begins I would be the same player I was before I got injured.

“It is a complicated procedure but I understand that doctor Bowers is one of the best,” said Chitiyo.

He last kicked a ball last season during the Champions League group matches.

Following his outstanding performances with Makepekepe, the 26-year-old, and other players such as Abbas Amidu, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Dominic Chungwa and goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, immediately secured contracts outside the country.

Unfortunately, the Tunisian giants were slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA and could not register the foreign players.

And they ended up releasing Chitiyo and others before they had even kicked a ball during the short stay at the North African club.

The former Dynamos midfielder will definitely draw a lot of strength from teammate and club captain, Hardlife Zvirekwi, who, underwent surgery, in which part of his arm was amputated after a car crash, but has bounced back and enjoying his football again.