Ronaldo tight-lipped

SOCHI. — Cristiano Ronaldo saw his Soccer World Cup dreams slip away once again on Saturday, but gave no hint as to whether he plans to continue playing for Portugal. The reigning European champions were undone by two Edinson Cavani goals for Uruguay in their last-16 tie in Sochi, despite Pepe bringing them level at one point early in the second half.

It was not to be Ronaldo’s night, as he exited the World Cup on the same day as Lionel Messi’s Argentina were eliminated following a 4-3 defeat at the hands of France.

Ronaldo will be nearly 38 by the time the next World Cup comes around in Qatar in 2022.

“Now is not the time to talk about the future, either of the coach or the players,” the Portugal skipper said after the game.

The 33-year-old did however say that the European champions could look to the future with confidence.

“I am sure that Portugal will continue to be one of the best teams in the world. We have a young and ambitious squad,” he said.

Remarkably, neither Ronaldo nor Messi have managed to score a single goal in a knockout tie in four World Cups going back to 2006. — AFP.