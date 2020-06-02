Breaking News
COVID-19: Three test positive at Madziwa ...

COVID-19: Three test positive at Madziwa ...

Three people at Madziwa Teachers College quarantine centre have tested positive for Covid-19 and the province ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Roger Federer tops Forbes 2020 highest paid stars

02 Jun, 2020 - 01:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Roger Federer tops Forbes 2020 highest paid stars Roger Federer

The Herald

NEW YORK. — Tennis legend, Roger Federer topped the 2020 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes with US$106,3 million in total earnings from salary, winnings and endorsements.

Federer, who ranked fifth on last year’s list, leapfrogged football superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, along with boxer Canelo Alvarez, to take the No. 1 spot.

Here’s a look at the new top 10 based on earnings from the past 12 months:
1· Roger Federer (tennis): US$106,3 million
2· Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): US$105 million
3· Lionel Messi (soccer): US$104 million
4. Neymar (soccer): US$95,5 million
5· LeBron James (basketball): US$88,2 million
6· Stephen Curry (basketball): US$74,4 million
7· Kevin Durant (basketball): US$63,9 million
8· Tiger Woods (golf): US$62,3 million
9· Kirk Cousins (football): US$60,5 million
10· Carson Wentz (football): US$59,1 million

It’s the first time the 20-time Grand Slam champion has ranked atop Forbes’ annual list. The 38-year-old fan favourite’s ascension despite being in the latter stages of his playing career was buoyed by US$100 million in endorsement earnings, highlighted by a 10-year, US$300 million contract signed with Japanese retail company Uniqlo in 2018.

“We feel the greatest impact of Roger Federer is yet to come,” Uniqlo head of global creative John Jay told Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes. “Of course, it will be fuelled by his status as the greatest of all time, but Roger’s ability to bring positive change to the world is his future and ours.” — AFP.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting