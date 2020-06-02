Roger Federer tops Forbes 2020 highest paid stars

NEW YORK. — Tennis legend, Roger Federer topped the 2020 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes with US$106,3 million in total earnings from salary, winnings and endorsements.

Federer, who ranked fifth on last year’s list, leapfrogged football superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, along with boxer Canelo Alvarez, to take the No. 1 spot.

Here’s a look at the new top 10 based on earnings from the past 12 months:

1· Roger Federer (tennis): US$106,3 million

2· Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): US$105 million

3· Lionel Messi (soccer): US$104 million

4. Neymar (soccer): US$95,5 million

5· LeBron James (basketball): US$88,2 million

6· Stephen Curry (basketball): US$74,4 million

7· Kevin Durant (basketball): US$63,9 million

8· Tiger Woods (golf): US$62,3 million

9· Kirk Cousins (football): US$60,5 million

10· Carson Wentz (football): US$59,1 million

It’s the first time the 20-time Grand Slam champion has ranked atop Forbes’ annual list. The 38-year-old fan favourite’s ascension despite being in the latter stages of his playing career was buoyed by US$100 million in endorsement earnings, highlighted by a 10-year, US$300 million contract signed with Japanese retail company Uniqlo in 2018.

“We feel the greatest impact of Roger Federer is yet to come,” Uniqlo head of global creative John Jay told Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes. “Of course, it will be fuelled by his status as the greatest of all time, but Roger’s ability to bring positive change to the world is his future and ours.” — AFP.