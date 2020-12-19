Rocks in winning start

Sports Reporter

SOUTHERN Rocks made a huge statement of intent on their return to domestic first class cricket when they beat Tuskers by 10 wickets in a Logan Cup match at the Harare Sports Club.

The other match between Rhinos and Eagles at Old Hararians ended in a draw as incessant rains only allowed one innings per team.

But Southern Rocks, who were reinstated this season after a six-year hiatus, could not be derailed by the wet weather conditions that affected the opening two rounds.

They bowled out their opponents for 159 runs and 204 runs to claim a comfortable victory after they had put on 321 in their first innings.

Ben Curren (35*) and Brian Mudzinganyama (8*) had the easiest task to complete yesterday as the Masvingo-based franchise chase a paltry 43 runs in their second innings to secure victory in the last two sessions of day 4.

Rocks’ solid first innings was anchored on two half tons from skipper Richmond Mutumbami (74) and Innocent Kaia (55).

Tuskers had won the toss and elected to bat first. However, their game plan failed as they were dismissed for 159 runs. Milton Shumba was the highest scorer with 43 runs.

Rocks bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Shane Snater dominated as they shared nine wickets between themselves.

Snater, who is on the books on English county sides Essex and was registered by Rocks as an overseas player, took the tournament’s first five-wicket haul in an innings when he finished with bowling figures of 5/45.

Muzarabani, who also had stint with English county cricket side Northamptonshire before returning home recently, also had brilliant returns of 4/45 with the ball while Patrick Mambo also took a wicket of his own.

Tuskers were sent in to bat again for their second innings facing a huge deficit of 162 runs. They lost wickets at regular intervals but middle order batsman Craig Ervine shone for them and was only three runs shy of his 12th first class ton when he fell to Chisoro, who had a brilliant outing after collecting 4/60.

Snater also played a crucial role with three wickets of his own while Sikandar Raza had two.

Results

Tuskers 159 & 204 lost to Southern Rocks 321 & 40/0 by 10 wickets

Rhinos v Eagles drawn