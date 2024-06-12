Robbery victim dies in hospital

Midlands Bureau

A 31-year-old Zvishavane man who was last week admitted at Mpilo Hospital after he was brutally attacked in Maglas Suburb, Zvishavane, has died.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

He said the deceased, Tinashe Chinhongo, was severely attacked by unknown assailants on June 4 at Maglas Township in Zvishavane.

“It is alleged that Tinashe Chinhongo was walking home alone when he was approached from behind. The man hit him once on the back of his head with a stone and he fell down,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said a Toyota Fun Cargo carrying an unknown number of men arrived at the scene and put Chinhongo into the vehicle.

“They sped off to the outskirts of Zvishavane in a mountainous area where Chinhongo was robbed of his cell phone and clothes. The men then left him there and went away,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said the matter was reported to the police and the complainant was referred to Zvishavane District Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Inspector Mahoko said on June 6, Chinhongo went back to hospital as his condition was not improving and was transferred to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo.

He died the following day while receiving treatment.

Police are appealing for information which might lead to the arrest of the suspects to visit their nearest police station.