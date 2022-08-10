Robbers target taxi drivers

Crime Reporter

TWO taxi drivers lost their vehicles, a Honda Fit and a Nissan Note and more than US$360 cash to eight armed robbers who attacked them in separate incidents in Epworth and Glendale after they had been hired.

This comes as such cases continue to increase countrywide, with police constantly reminding the public to be wary of strangers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said a manhunt has since been launched for the suspects who are still at large.

“Police in Glendale are investigating a robbery case where a man aged 30 lost an unregistered Nissan Note vehicle, a cellphone, US$360 and R200 cash, as well as a bag with various clothes to four unknown male adults at the Virginia Farm bus stop in Glendale on August 7, 2022, at around 1am.

“The complainant offered a lift to the suspects along Second Street, Harare, on the pretext that they were going to Bindura. Along the way, the suspects attacked the complainant and stole his valuables,” he said.

Similarly, in Epworth, a 64-year-old taxi driver lost a Honda fit vehicle to four unknown suspects who posed as genuine passengers intending to hire the complainant to Glenwood, Epworth at Jongwe Corner, Hatfield on August 7, 2022, at around 7.45pm.

Police recently launched a manhunt for robbers who are terrorising people countrywide as well as the six-armed robbers who attacked two security guards at a company premise in Newlands and got away with over US$22 700 cash.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were also looking for other criminals involved in a spate of armed robberies countrywide.

This comes after six unknown male adults armed with three unidentified pistols and a pick attacked two security guards who were on duty before breaking into the company’s offices and stole US$22 712 from the safe in Newlands.

In a related case of robbery, another five robbers who were armed with two unidentified pistols, a four-pound hammer, an iron bar as well as a bolt cutter pounced on Diamond Cement in Ardbenie in Harare where they attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company premises along with three other employees.

The robbers stole US$2 000 cash before they disappeared.