Robbers steal R121 000

Crime Reporter

The police are investigating two robbery cases that occurred in Gwanda and Chipinge yesterday and on Tuesday respectively.

In the Gwanda incident, three robbers raided a house in Colleen Bawn early yesterday morning and got away with over R121 000 and three cellphones.

During the robbery, they stabbed one of the victims on the thigh with a knife.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

“Police in Colleen Bawn are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house at Khayelitsha Compound on 12 June, 2024 at around 0200 hours,” he said.

“Three unknown suspects who were armed with knives and a pistol pounced at the house and stole ZAR 121 050 and three cellphones. One of the victims was stabbed on the thigh with a knife.”

In the Chipinge incident, two pistols and a revolver, all loaded with five rounds each, were stolen at a security company on Tuesday after three security guards were disarmed by 10 unknown suspects.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist them with investigations to contact any nearest police station.