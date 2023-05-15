  • Today Mon, 15 May 2023

Robbers raid private college in Harare

Crime Reporter 

Four armed robbers have raided a private college today and stole electrical gadgets and an undisclosed amount of cash in Glen View, Harare.

The robbers were armed with a pistol when the incident occurred.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“Police in Glen View are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a college in Glen View 8 on May 15, 2023.

“Four unknown suspects who were armed with an unknown type of pistol and iron bars attacked a security guard before stealing a 56 inch LED television set, an upright fridge, two laptops, two 24volts lithium batteries and a small safe with unknown amount of cash.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

