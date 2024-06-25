Robbers pounce on hardware shop, get away with US$2 000

Midlands Bureau

Four robbers allegedly broke into a hardware shop in Gweru and got away with US$2 000.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred at Avaux Plot Hardware Company on Friday night.

“A security guard, Fanuel Sibanda, was manning the premises when four unknown men gained entry by scaling a security wall. They saw Sibanda inside a truck and hit him twice on the head using a small axe. They robbed him of his cellphone,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said the robbers force opened the shop’s door before breaking into a cabinet and stealing US$2 000.

The suspects are still at large.