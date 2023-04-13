Robbers pounce at mine, get away with property, cash worth US$18 000

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Four armed robbers early today raided Moss 21 Gold Mine in Kwekwe and got away with property and cash valued at US$18 000, police have said.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the suspects, who are still at large, raided the mine at around 1am today.

“They forced a security employee who was manning the mine and tied his hands and legs, searched him, took US$10 and a cellphone from his pockets before they took away property and carbon which were trapping gold,” he said.