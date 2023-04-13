  • Today Thu, 13 Apr 2023

Robbers pounce at mine, get away with property, cash worth US$18 000

Robbers pounce at mine, get away with property, cash worth US$18 000

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Four armed robbers early today raided Moss 21 Gold Mine in Kwekwe and got away with property and cash valued at US$18 000, police have said.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the suspects, who are still at large, raided the mine at around 1am today.

“They forced a security employee who was manning the mine and tied his hands and legs, searched him, took US$10 and a cellphone from his pockets before they took away property and carbon which were trapping gold,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Bulawayo 24 freelance journalist in cour... Crime & Courts

    Bulawayo 24 freelance journalist in cour...

    Herald Reporter A freelance journalist who writes for an online publication, Bulawayo 24 has appeared in court on allegations of extorting US$400 from West Properties to remove a damaging article from their website. Simbarashe Sithole was facing extortion charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa. He was freed on $50 000 bail. […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments