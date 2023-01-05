Robbers kill guard at mine

Crime Reporter

A SECURITY guard was attacked and killed allegedly by six men who stabbed him in the back as they raided a mine in Maphisa, Matabeleland South Province.

Bheka Moyo (24) was guarding gold ore at the mine when the incident occurred at around 2.45am on Monday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the gang raided Stella City Mine, where Moyo was attacked while guarding gold ore.

“The body of the victim was found with a deep stab wound on the back,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Beitbridge are also investigating an incident in which Livious Chauke (17) died after he was hit by a cement brick on the head before being pushed to the ground by Justice Ndou (21) following an argument over an undisclosed issue during New Year celebrations at Dite Business Centre on Monday.

The suspect is on the run and police have launched a manhunt for him.

On Monday again, police in Guyu arrested Silas Sibanda (33) and a male juvenile aged 17 for robbery in which the complainant (35), who was driving a scotch cart, was attacked and R2 000 and the scotch cart were stolen on January 1, 2023 near Sukwi Business Centre.

The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen scotch cart.

The suspects were armed with a pistol.

The other suspect, Lovemore Sibanda, is on the run.

Meanwhile, police have intensified investigations into the secret burial of an assault victim when villagers in Mudzi, Mashonaland East, allegedly teamed up to secretly bury a 25-year-old man, a few hours after he died, without following the normal procedures of notifying the police.

The deceased, Jonah Mawona, died after being allegedly assaulted by Mark Mabvuramiti (18), following an argument over goat meat during a beer drink.

Mawona died on Christmas Day at around 2am while sleeping.

It is understood that his family members notified some villagers, who then teamed up to secretly bury the body at Kaombera Village Cemetery.

One of the villagers then informed the police.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations into the case were still in progress and they were still looking for Mabvuramiti who is currently on the run.

The incident occurred when the two were drinking beer at the homestead of Catherine Njenje.

During the beer drink, Mabvuramiti is reported to have asked Mawona to cook the head of a goat that had been slaughtered so they would eat, but he refused.

Mabvuramiti then started assaulting Mawona, who started bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Mawona then went to his homestead and informed his father about the incident, before going to bed.

On December 25 at around 2am, Mawona died in his sleep.

Police are now making efforts with other relevant stakeholders to exhume the body to conduct a post-mortem.