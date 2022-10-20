Robbers hit unregistered money transfer agents in Plumtree, Beitbridge

In Plumtree, the two robbers were armed with a pistol when they attacked the couple while in Beitbridge, the two robbers were armed with a black toy gun when they attacked the victim.

A Plumtree couple operating an unregistered money transfer company lost R20 000 to robbers while another woman also lost R40 000 and US$2 000 to robbers using a toy gun in Beitbridge.

Police said the couple in Plumtree operates an unregistered money transfer company and they receive and send money between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“ZRP Plumtree is investigating a robbery case which occurred on October 17, 2022 at MW5 Madubes in which two suspects, armed with a suspected pistol, attacked a couple and stole three cellphones.

“The suspects forced the wife to drive to Medium Density where R20 000 cash and a cellphone were stolen from a 19-year-old woman who was safe-keeping the couple’s money. The couple is involved in an unregistered business of receiving and sending money from SA to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Similarly, on October 17, 2022, two robbers who were armed with a black toy gun together with a flick knife pounced on a woman involved in money transfer business before stealing US$2 000 and R40 000 cash at Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge.

“The toy gun, knife and a black satchel were recovered at the scene. Investigations are underway,” he said.