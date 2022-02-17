Robbers get away with US$25k

Crime Reporter

Police have intensified investigations into a case in which three armed robbers attacked a security guard with iron bars at a steel company in Rusape and got away with US$25 000 on Saturday.

The robbers stole the money from a security safe at around 1:28am.

No arrests have since been made and police are still looking for the suspects.

Investigations revealed that after attacking the security guard, the robbers handcuffed him using his handcuffs before ransacking the offices.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is still investigating a robbery case which occurred on February 12, 2022 at around 0128 hours at a steel company in Rusape where three men who were armed with iron bars attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company premises.”

The security was found a few hours and a report was made to the police.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide, with police urging people and businessman to desist from keeping large amounts of money in their homes and company premises.

Last month, six armed robbers who are still at large raided KFC Zimbabwe head office along Hillside Road Extension near Mukuvisi Woodlands in Harare after midnight and got away with US$50 000, R30 000 and $19 000 after manhandling a security guard at the premises.

The six who were wearing masks and armed with a pistol, blasted a safe which was in one of the offices where they took away the cash.

There is no restaurant or takeaway at the KFC head office but the robbery was very close to Mukuvisi Woodlands, which was raided by a gang of 10 on January 8 and who manhandled two security guards and stole US$17 300.

They neutralised the guard by manhandling him and stealing his Itel mobile phone.

A team of police forensic experts and fingerprint scientists was last month also roped in to assist in investigating the case in which four robbers raided a Mashwede Holdings food court and two other premises in Southlea Park, Harare.

Police yesterday confirmed that they are still hunting the gang of four armed robbers who got away with a vehicle, a Mitsubishi double cab and more than US$5 000.

The vehicle which had been parked at the premises for safe keeping was later found dumped in Nyatsime area and also near the scene where the safe containing the cash which had been robbed at Mashwede Holdings had been dropped.