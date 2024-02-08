Robbers attack service station, lodge

Crime Reporter

Six robbers attacked a fuel service station and robbed nearly US$10 000 before proceeding to a nearby lodge where they took away US$50 from a security guard in Eastview, Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Mabvuku are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Eastview on January 7, 2024, in which six unidentified male suspects who were armed with firearms and wearing face masks, attacked a security guard who was on duty and a motorist who was fuelling his vehicle before stealing US$20.

“The suspects gained entry into the service station offices where they broke a safe using explosives and stole US$9 670 cash. The suspects then proceeded to a nearby lodge and attacked a security guard before stealing US$50 cash and an Itel cell phone. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.