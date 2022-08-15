Robber pounces on worshippers, rapes one

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for a suspect who pounced on five people who were conducting prayers on Mount Maru in Domboshava, and robbed them of cash before raping one of them.

It is alleged that the worshippers who included three students from Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) were on top of the mountain around 10 pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022 when the suspect pounced on them.

It is alleged that before raping one of the worshippers, the suspect had threatened to kill them all with his sword if ever they resist his demands.

He also ordered two of them to undress and have sexual intercourse in front of their colleagues but they refused.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incidents.

He appealed to members of the public to always be security conscious whenever conducting activities in secluded places, especially during the night.