Robber pounces on worshippers, rapes one

15 Aug, 2022 - 14:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Robber pounces on worshippers, rapes one

The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for a suspect who pounced on five people who were conducting prayers on Mount Maru in Domboshava, and robbed them of cash before raping one of them.

It is alleged that the worshippers who included three students from Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) were on top of the mountain around 10 pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022 when the suspect pounced on them.

It is alleged that before raping one of the worshippers, the suspect had threatened to kill them all with his sword if ever they resist his demands.

He also ordered two of them to undress and have sexual intercourse in front of their colleagues but they refused.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incidents.

He appealed to members of the public to always be security conscious whenever conducting activities in secluded places, especially during the night.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting