Roads rehab at full throttle. . . four more partners roped in

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, addresses journalists at the post-Cabinet briefing at her Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

ROAD rehabilitation and upgrades underway as an emergency measure for two years now will be stepped up with Cabinet yesterday approving an expansion of the successful public-private partnerships with local companies and the modernisation of the Nyamapanda Border Post.

The Second Republic has made rebuilding the critical road network a priority, with this accelerated in 2021 when urban roads were declared a state of disaster, allowing direct central Government work to be done in areas traditionally left to local authorities.

Private-public partnerships have been successful in several areas, including the major upgrade of Beitbridge Border Post.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced four new partnerships after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting: the Christmas Pass bypass road to Forbes Border Post in Mutare, the Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road, the first stage of the ring road around Harare, and the upgrade of the Nyamapanda Road and modernisation of that border post.

The proposed partnership between the Government and Leengate Private Limited for the Mutare By-Pass Road will see the construction of a 26km road by Leengate Private Limited to by-pass the Christmas Pass road to Forbes Border Post relieving congestion on the old road which has become unsafe owing to inadequate carrying capacity and its deteriorating state.

The work will be carried over a period of 12 months.

The proposed partnership between the Government and Road Trackers Construction will see the rehabilitation of the Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road.

“The project scope will include construction, upgrading and widening of the 43km Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road which links Beitbridge Border Post with Gweru, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Chegutu, Chinhoyi, Karoi and Chirundu Border Post. The work will be carried out over a period of 12 months.

The proposed partnership between the Government and Bitumen World Consortium will take care of a critical road in west Harare for the north-south corridor between Beitbridge and Chirundu.

This involves the dualisation, widening, construction and rehabilitation of the north-south corridor link and the New Parliament main access.

The project will commence at the new Mbudzi Interchange and link up to Westgate Circle through High Glen Road, Kuwadzana Traffic Circle, Dzivarasekwa Road and Solomon Mujuru Drive, and Harare Drive to the New Parliament via the Old Mazowe Road and the New Parliament access road.

“The new road will decongest traffic in and around Harare’s industrial areas as well as provide seamless connection for the north-south corridor transit traffic. The works will be undertaken in 2 phases over a 24-month period.”

The proposed partnership between Government and the Harare-Nyamapanda Consortium involves the construction, widening and rehabilitation of the Nyamapanda Road and modernisation of the border post.

“The project is in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of upgrading and modernising the country’s border posts thereby improving efficiency at the ports of entry.

“The project aims to upgrade the 238km Harare-Nyamapanda Road as well as modernise the Nyamapanda Border Post through a build, operate and transfer model. The road will be constructed over a three-year period,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Government will leverage local resources and abundant local ingenuity to speed up the upgrading and modernisation of the country’s road network.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government had also finalised procurement processes for the reconstruction of 60km of badly damaged sections on the 760km Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road and maintain the entire road so that all traffic

can use it.

She said the road is being prioritised and a contractor is already on the ground, and in the medium to the long term, the road will be dualised upon finalisation of negotiations with a prospective contractor.

Other roads set to be upgraded, said Minister Mutsvangwa, include Victoria Falls-Kazungula, Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane, 7km damaged roads on the Boterekwa escarpment, surfacing of the Karoi-Binga-Victoria Falls Road, Birchenough-Murambinda Road, and the Old Bulawayo-Gwanda Road.

“Mining companies will be requested to assist in the maintenance of the roads they use in order to lessen the burden on Government,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“In order for the Government to recoup the costs of constructing and maintaining the roads, it will introduce toll gates along the new highways.

“Furthermore, Government will ensure the development and upgrading of social amenities along the reconstructed highways for the convenience and benefit of the motoring public.”

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has been seized with the resuscitation of maintenance units so as to attend to damage caused to roads by the incessant rains that the country received during the present summer season.