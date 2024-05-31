Road works commended

Herald Reporter

Motorists and Harare residents have commended the ongoing road rehabilitation project leading to the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden.

The ongoing works include the construction, resurfacing and widening of the boulevard road, loop road to the new Parliament building, Old Mazowe Road and Westgate roundabout, among others.

“The roads here were in a bad state because of the neglect by local authorities and we are happy Government is now working on the roads,” said Mr Tawanda Kufakunesu.

“Properties here will be valuable because of the massive road rehabilitation going on here and we are very happy with what Government is doing on these roads,” said Ms Prisca Siwela.

Since his inauguration in 2017, President Mnangangwa has emphasised the need to grow the economy and has along the way implemented practical steps anchored on the “Zimbabwe is open for business” strategy which is meant to attract foreign direct investments and drive the economy towards upper middle income status by 2030.

As a result, several capital intensive projects are taking shape and construction companies are lurching onto the opportunity.