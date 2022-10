Grace Chingoma Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN middle-distance runner Royal Mabika won a bronze medal in the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon on Sunday.

He came home in the 10km race in 30.56minutes.

Mabika was using the race to prepare for the Singapore Marathon in December.

“It was such an honour to race against world-class athletes. I used this race as part of the preparations.

“I would also like to thank Monson Funeral and Crematorium for always supporting me in my races,” said Mabika.