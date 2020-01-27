Road repairs start in flood-hit Hwange

Road repairs start in flood-hit Hwange

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Road and drain repairs have started in Hwange town after infrastructure worth thousands of dollars was destroyed by heavy rains recently when 139mm fell in just three hours.

The rains left 35 families homeless and roads damaged.

Hwange Colliery’s corporate affairs manager Mrs Rugare Dhobbie last week said some of the affected families remain at the Colliery Guest House.

The heavy rains also flooded coal mines while electricity generation at Hwange Thermal Power Station stopped after the coal in the station bunkers became wet.

Hwange Thermal Power Station is now generating, but road repairs are on.

“The damage to property runs up to thousands of dollars and some infrastructure close to the affected area was also damaged.

“Work to repair damaged roads has already begun and efforts to ensure the drains are cleaned are currently underway. Apart from the alternative accommodation provided by HCCL’s Estates department, medical services division also assisted by providing health services to the affected families.

“The demographics of affected people were collected for planning and reporting purposes,” she said.

To address trauma issues, residents were counselled.

Short and long-term proposals to prevent the recurrence of similar events were also discussed.

