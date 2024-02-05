Road-over-rail bridges for Harare-Chirundu Highway

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE upgrade of the Harare-Chirundu Highway which involves widening, resurfacing and reconstruction of the road, will see additional features being added to the important trunk road.

Some of the features to be added include road-over-rail bridges on four railway crossings.

Currently, there are no road-over-rail bridges on the 352-kilometre road.

The scope of the work also includes the dualisation of the road on a few kilometres, before and after Banket, Chinhoyi and Karoi towns.

Tensor Systems chief executive officer, Mr Ngonidzashe Musowe, whose company has been contracted to cover the 68-kilometre stretch from Mapinga railway to Lionsden, confirmed the architectural designs to The Herald last week.

“What is unique is we will also do road-over-rail bridges on the railway line crossings. This is part of the international road standards,” he said.

They are bridges shared by road and rail lines so that trains may operate at the same time as cars thereby addressing traffic congestion and easy the flow of traffic on one of the country’s busiest roads.