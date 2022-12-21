Road accidents claim 19 in one week

Crime Reporter

At least 19 people have been killed in road accidents recorded countrywide since last Friday, with 11 killed in a pair of head-on collisions on the Harare-Bulawayo road on Monday.

On Monday evening, five people died on the spot when a Toyota Hilux collided head-on with a Nissan Magnite at the 379km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road at around 5pm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Toyota Hilux vehicle with one passenger was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Magnite with five passengers on board.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary, he said.

On the same day, six people died while seven others were injured when a Honda Fit was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota KZ double cab at the 111km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road at around 10am.

The Honda Fit had eight passengers when it collided with the Toyota KZ Double cab which had three passengers. Four people died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital.

Bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu District Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are admitted to the same hospital.

Last Saturday, four people died in Gwanda at the 92km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road after a motorist driving a Toyota Quest vehicle heading towards Bulawayo with six passengers on board, encroached onto the oncoming lane resulting in a collision with a Scania bus on its way to Beitbridge and a Mazda sedan with five passengers on board, travelling towards Bulawayo.

Four passengers in the Toyota Quest died on the spot while five people were injured.

In another case, two people died when a motorist driving a Renault Chendero collided with a bus after trying to overtake the bus while there was an oncoming vehicle.

The accident occurred at the 60km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on Saturday at around 7am.

Similarly, on Friday at around 7.20pm, two people died when the driver of a Freightliner truck lost control of the vehicle and encroached onto the oncoming lane along Harare-Mutare Road near NOIC Mabvuku. The truck crashed into four vehicles: a Toyota Raum, Toyota Vitz, Nissan Caravan, and a Toyota Landcruiser Prado.

Police in Bulawayo are investigating a hit-and-run accident in which an unknown motorist hit a man aged between 30 and 35 years along 12th Avenue around 2am on Sunday.

The victim died on the spot and is yet to be identified.

He was wearing a black-pink trousers, grey and white boxer shorts, black jersey and black tennis shoes.

The body of the victim was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.