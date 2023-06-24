Rising stars get their big break on MTV Shuga

From Lupita Nyong’o to Thuso Mbedu, MTV Shuga has given some of Hollywood’s biggest names their big shot. Season three of MTV Shuga Down South, premiering on June 27, unearths fresh-faced stars Ayakha Ntunja, Chidera Nwoha, Palesa Mothopi, Zazi Kunene, Ziya Xulu, Ayanda Nzimande, Naret Loots, Tyson Mathonsi, Alex Adika and Lobisa Tsatsi.

Ayanda Makayi and Dee Rasedile are also returning as cast members.

Ahead of the much-anticipated premiere, here is how to get to know some of the newbies:

Tyson Mathonsi (25) as Snacks

Who is Tyson?

I am a passionate actor who wants to take the acting industry by storm. I was born and bred in eSikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal, and was raised in a loving home that consisted my mother and I.

I was energetic growing up but I like education thus reading and learning is more my thing.

I used to be big on sports back in my high school, but community theatre stole my heart. My upbringing was rough, indulging in performance art was my escape.

I was an A-student in high school and I was also great at sports, particularly rugby, so most fees from grade 8 to matric were funded through bursaries that I got from playing rugby. I went to four high schools because I kept being poached to play and represent them and unfortunately in 2015. I injured my knee and was told I couldn’t play for the next 10 years.

This is when in 2016 I had to resort to my performance arts.

I then went to the University of KwaZulu-Natal for a year just to study theatre and saved up to study at AFDA.

One day, in 2018, when I was chilling at my friend Zane’s house, they dared me to show off my presenting skills, which I did. Little did I know the head of Selimathunzi, Baby Joe, was there and he saw me. He then gave me a call days later asking whether I was available the following day to stand in for a presenter that called in sick.

I jumped at the opportunity and took the bus up to Johannesburg the very same day, the rest is history.

Based on the type of person that I am, I have come to enjoy the process, the hustle, most people say it’s because of the hardships that I faced but I always look for a silver lining when it comes to any situation that I am in. So, that has been my philosophy coming into the industry.

I would say yes to any big or small role or guest presenting on flagship shows like Selimathunzi — I’ve been hungry and I continue to be that way because I would like to see my growth as an actor in the industry.

Ayakha Ntunja (20) as Thembi

I am outgoing and ambitious.

I am an overachiever who strives to be the best that I can be.

I was born and bred in Port Elizabeth but grew up in Johannesburg and completed my high school in 2021 at the National School of the Arts (NSA). This is where I was introduced to different types of performing arts competitions.

I was a very sporty child, I did everything that moved.

I also did ballet in primary school, which helped me hone my cultural side and in grade 8, I started doing theatre in 2016.

To be honest, I got into theatre by mistake. A friend of mine pulled me into the theatre class to audition because she believed I was such a character, however, I wasn’t convinced.

So, when I went to my first class, I fell in love with the feeling of being on stage and how actors carry storytelling as well as the feeling they carry through the role.

I knew then and there that I wanted to do this forever.

My acting journey started in theatre where I did writing and directing. I later studied film in my final year. My very first role was in a Showmax movie where I played a mean girl. Although I didn’t gravitate to the role as much, people would tell me how much they thought I was like that in real life — this is when I thought to myself: “Hey, maybe I’m good at this.” I then did a short film and worked on a couple of Mzansi Magic films where I learnt my versatility as an actor.

Alex Adika (25) as Victor

I am a fan for entertainment and love performing arts.

I grew up in Nairobi, Kenya and came to SA in 2017 to study at AFDA, which I graduated from in 2019.

From the tender age of five, I knew acting was my calling.

I loved how I got to escape the real world and live in the mind of someone else. Growing up I was very energetic, I was always the one who would come up with games to play and I would lead. I loved the camera and documenting things was something I enjoyed doing.

I grew up in a loving home that consisted of my mother and brother.

Kenya is very hot, so coming to SA was a culture shock for me because I experienced four seasons for the first time but I adapted and have grown to love it.

The feeling I always had every time I came from theatre was unmatched, it made me want to go for more. I loved how I would live in a character’s mind one or two hours later after being on set. Because I started acting at a very young age and fell in love with it, I knew that had to be my path.

Surprisingly enough, MTV Shuga is my very first big break.

After graduating I only did one commercial and then the pandemic happened and everything slowed down. So, in 2021, I pushed through and kept auditioning. I would get gigs as an extra and one of them is acting as an extra on The Woman King.

There is a lot more work that happens when you’re an extra because you have to avail yourself whenever you are needed.

This helped me learn discipline and to have a tenacious spirit. — Sowetan