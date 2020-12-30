Rising gospel musician defies odds

Fungai Lupande

Mash Central Bureau

Bindura-based gospel musician Kudzaishe Blessing Alick, affectionately known as ‘Sir Alick’, has hit the right pitch with his single “Mbiri Yose”, released last August.

The 25- year- old soft spoken Alick said he earned the name Sir at Midlands State University where he was a choir leader.

His single “Mbiri Yose” which is about praising and worshipping God is currently doing well on the gospel charts on Radio Zimbabwe.

In an interview, Sir Alick said he started singing in church at a tender age where he met some people who helped him shape his musical career.

“One of the people who helped me is Moses Gavaza who invited me to the Chosen Believers group in Harare. I was inspired by Jonah Chivasa who had a choral group in Bindura,” he said.

“I started my music career in 2013. My song was a traditional gospel song called “Nyasha”.

The song trended locally but didn’t do well on the national arena.

“In 2017 I released another single “Gandanga”, an Afro-jazz song. This brought my first recognition in the music industry.

“I was invited for interviews on radio stations. The song was about additions from a psychological perspective.”

Sir Alick said it is not easy to penetrate the music industry and access radio stations for airplay, especially when you are from outside Harare. “When you are an artiste from Bindura, you are introduced by where you are coming from as if you are not good enough. There is a lot of talent in Bindura, but it is not easy to break through,” he said.

“Some of the challenges that I am facing are financial constraints. Due to Covid-19, music is now more developed into visuals and it is costly.

“I don’t have a sponsor at the moment. My hope is to push the message about God, love and faith. I am working towards building a brand. So far I am working on two new songs to be released early next year and one is almost done”, he said.

Sir Alick’s producer, Tirivashe Zambuko of Tabeal Sound Lab, said he was working on hosting a virtual musical concert to promote other upcoming musicians from Bindura.