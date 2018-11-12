Rising diva Sashl sparkles in new video

Arts Correspondent

It was an event to remember as rising musician Ashleigh “Shashl” Moyo launched her new video titled “Blow it in the Wind” at Oganikks Restaurant in Harare.

The event was well organised and the songstress exhibited her potential as she showcased the exquisite video that was done by international producers Universal Studios. She invested heavily in the production, parting with about $6 000 to put together the top-class video.

In an interview, Sashl said she wants to make a mark in the music industry through her unique style.

“I am glad for the support that I got at this launch. It shows that some people have faith in my potential. I did my best to come up with an attractive video. I had to invest so much in this product because I want to make a statement about my style,” said Sashl.

“I want to thank Universal Studios for showing confidence in my art. It is not easy to get a deal from such a reputable company, but they have taken up my stuff because they see a bright future in what I am doing.

“The video was shot at various attractive cites and the producers enhanced the output with their expertise. I am happy with the production and I am confident it will go a long way in taking my art to an international level.”

Businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, who attended the launch, lauded Sashl for coming up with such an outstanding video.

“The video is a special production that shows what young Zimbabweans are capable of. She might not be a big name in the country, but she has potential to make a mark even beyond our borders. This is a great video and it will send a great statement about the capacity of our young stars,” said Ginimbi.

Sashl says her love for music began at the tender age of nine when she started learning and mastering an assortment of music instruments. Her undying passion for music has also saw her attain high grades in music at school.

“I wanted to be able to play many musical instruments and passion made it easy for me to master most of the instruments that I tried. That versatility gave me the experience that I needed before going into the studio. Working with reputable producers has been a great stepping stone to achieving my dream of coming up with good productions.”