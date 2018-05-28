RIO MOYO DAZZLES… CAPS WIN AS DEMBARE STUMBLE AGAIN

RICH PICKINGS . . . Peter Moyo (left) is assisted by a CAPS United fan as he collects some money that he was given by the club’s supporters after yesterday’s match at the National Sports Stadium. — Picture by Lee Maidza

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Yadah………..(0) 1

CAPS Utd….. (1) 2

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes his team have now hit the right groove after a solid performance anchored on a stellar midfield show by Peter “Rio’’ Moyo helped power the Green Machine to victory over battling Yadah in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

On a day where their city rivals Dynamos were once again singing the blues across town at Rufaro when being restricted to a 0-0 draw by newboys Herentals, CAPS United’s three points at the giant stadium appeared priceless.

Milton Ncube, who has just been converted from a wing-back into a centre forward, scored his maiden goal for Makepekepe in the first half while John Zhuwawu provided the other goal after the restart.

Yadah captain Jimmy Dzingai pulled one back for the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries side late on.

CAPS United remained sixth on the log table but took their points tally to 23 and are now 15 behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars while Yadah have now amassed 14 and are in 12th place.

With Moyo turning back the hands of time to 2014 when he was the Highlanders mainstay, the deadlocked midfielder was in superb form and was given a standing ovation by the CAPS fans as Chitembwe replaced him with Wisdom Mutasa in the 85th minute.

With Moyo orchestrating all their best moves from the hub of the engine room, CAPS United should have won by an even wider margin had they been clinical in front of goal as they were by far the better team.

Ironically, it was a rare start for Moyo and he did not disappoint either, reminding many who braved the chilly weather laced with some light showers of his nimble-footedness.

Chitembwe has had to chop and change his side in the last few weeks and the CAPS United gaffer acknowledged that his rebuilding exercise has not been an easy task.

“It took us a big deal of time to really come up with this team. I am happy with what the boys are doing now.

“We played very well. We put in a very solid performance. I am not really satisfied with the conversion rate. We created so many scoring opportunities and for us to have only managed to bag two is not what I expect as a coach.

“We created more chances than what we eventually converted but all the same you can’t falter the boys. I think two goals and ending a match on a winning note at this level is good. In the Premier League you cannot expect to score four or five goals every match and when you manage to score two then I think its fine. I am satisfied.

“The boys did well but there is still a lot that needs to be done. I am particularly happy with the way my boys are defending set pieces. We have spent a good deal of time trying to perfect on that and I am happy the boys have grasped the concepts.

“It’s very pleasing to see that coming out perfectly well in game situations. My boys played well,” Chitembwe said

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive was disappointed by his team’s performance, especially their defence.

“Overall, we played very well but our defenders went to sleep and gave away simple goals,” said Ruzive

“I think today we were not as solid like the way we played against Mutare City the last time out.

“At this moment I cannot talk of inconsistency. It’s difficult to say so this season as you can see the competition is very tough this season. We are not the only team losing points. But I am not saying we can afford to lose games, I just want to acknowledge that there is stiffer competition in the league this season than last year.

“We missed the services of two of my regular players Leeroy Mavhunga and Byron Madzokere. I think that contributed to our defeat but all the same I say tough luck to my boys and we are already looking forward to our next match.

“In the match against CAPS United, I think we had our own share of chances but that’s football. If you don’t score you don’t win matches. Tough luck and we prepare for our next assignment,”

By the time Ncube beat Yadah goalkeeper Steven Chimusoro after 22 minutes of play after being fed by Dominic Mukandi, Chitembwe’s men had spurned a good number of chances.

Makepekepe should have been at least a goal to their advantage but Simba Nhivi, who has now failed to score in the last five matches could not beat the former Black Rhinos goalkeeper from an acute angle although he had done well to create good space for himself in the 18th minute.

At the other end, Yadah’s best man on show Munyaradzi Chiwara hesitated to draw the ball near Prosper Chigumba’s area and ended up shooting straight in the arms of the former Gunners goalkeeper, probably unaware that he was all by himself.

CAPS United came back from the break showing more hunger and duly extended their lead through Zhuwawu who headed home from a perfectly delivered corner kick by Valentine Musarurwa just before the hour mark.

And when all indicators were pointing to another Makepekepe goal especially with Moyo, Mukandi, Kudzi Nyamupfukudza and Musarurwa bossing the midfield, it was Yadah who grabbed their consolation when they launched a quick counter-attack that ended with an unattended Dzingai finishing off a Morris Musiyakuvi cross, two minutes from time.

But it is a game that many among the CAPS United fans including neutrals will remember more for Moyo’s dazzling midfield show.

Teams:

Yadah: S. Chimusoro, W. Kalongonda, W. Chakanyuka, J. Dzingai, A. Makopa, D. Savanhu, B. Mapfumo, C. Sekete (M. Meleka, 63rd min), M. Musiyakuvi, M. Chiwara (L. Murape ,77th min), R, Matema (J, Sibanda, 63rd min)

CAPS United: P, Chigumba, J, Jangano, V, Musarurwa, C, Mudzabwa, G, Goriyati, D, Mukandi, K, Nyamupfukudza, P, Moyo (W. Mutasa. 85th min), M. Ncube, J. Zhuwawu (K. Ndebele. 85th min), S. Nhivi.