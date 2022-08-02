Rick Ross tickets start selling tomorrow

Arts Reporter

Organisers for the Grammy award winner hip hop mogul Rick Ross show have announced that tickets will start selling tomorrow at designated points.

In an interview, Roar Entertainment spokesperson Ms Shally said preparations are at an advanced stage and that everything is going according to plan.

“We promised to release full explanatory details of the ticket selling and designated points,” she said.

“Tickets will be sold via Computicket South Africa website, at Pick and Pay branches and BancABC kiosks,” said Ms Shally.

She said there won’t be any ticket sales at the venue.

There was an outcry over the ticket price for the show last month.

“The ticket price ranges from US$50 for early birds while the general access will be US$70 with early VIP tickets pegged at US$150.

“The VIP Access ticket is at US$200,” she said.

“Tables range from US$2 500 to US$5 000 depending on the requirements per table.”

Rick Ross is expected to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time on 18 November.