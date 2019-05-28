Rich pickings for Manyuchi

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN boxer Charles Manyuchi didn’t only stage a dream comeback into the ring by defeating Argentine fighter Pablo Ezequiel Acosta via a TKO but pocketed a cool $100 000 courtesy of his new sponsors, Tinmac.

He claimed intercontinental UBC and GBU titles at the Harare International Conference Centre on Sunday morning.

Manyuchi punished his opponent with a perfect combination of punches before Acosta’s corner threw in the towel just as the fifth round was about to begin.

This was his first title fight since March 2017 when the Chivhu-based pugilist surrendered his WBC silver welterweight crown after he crumbled to a first-round KO loss to Uzbek boxer Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore.

For his exploits, Manyuchi received the $100 000 from Tinmac, who have pledged to continue supporting the boxer in his quest to retrace his footsteps back to the top of the game.

Tinmac director, Tinoda Machakaire, revealed yesterday that the fighter had already been given the money.

“We poured in approximately $60 000 before the fight and pledged $100 000 more if Manyuchi would emerge victorious from the bout.

“As soon as he was declared the winner, we immediately undertook to fulfil our pledge. Boxing is the game in which Zimbabwe can actually win a lot of medals if it’s given the support it deserves.

“Manyuchi is the sport’s poster boy and we will have to give him the support he needs. This sponsorship will definitely not be a once-off thing. We undertake to partner him and other boxers in their quest to win titles for the country,” said Machakaire.

Manyuchi thanked the sponsor and promised to work even harder as he takes aim at the WBF middleweight title against a Tunisian fighter on August 3.