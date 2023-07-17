Revolution won’t be derailed-Zanu PF Mt Darwin South candidate

Mukudzei Chingwere in Mt Darwin

A recent attempt by former Cabinet Minister Mr Saviour Kasukuwere to derail the revolution will come to nothing as the people of Mt Darwin South Constituency are more determined than ever to affirm their loyalty to the revolutionary Zanu PF, the party’s parliamentary candidate Cde Kudakwashe Mupamhanga has said.

Cde Mupamhanga said this when he spoke to The Herald ahead of a rally to be addressed by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at Chiunye Primary School today.

VP Chiwenga is expected here this afternoon as part of the revolutionary Zanu PF party’s campaign programme ahead of harmonized elections slated for August 23.

The election come at a time when the former legislator Mr Kasukuwere has launched a bid for the presidency in which he sought to milk his former association with the ruling party.

His former constituency is however, seeking to dissociate itself from the failed bid.

“It is good that we will be addressed by the Vice President at a time party is being confronted by sellouts,” said Cde Mupamhanga.

“VP Chiwenga is a member of the presidium and a stalwart of the liberation struggle. The people of Mt Darwin are more energised to put their weight behind the party.

“We will win this constituency without doubt but the coming in of Vice President Chiwenga will help in setting the record straight that a former member of the party is not a member and the revolution will not be derailed.

“We are the first rural constituency to host the national independence celebration and that has revived the spirits.

“The people here are ready to vote for President Mnangagwa, the party’s candidates in defence of the revolution,” said Cde Mupamhanga.

Thousands of party supporters have thronged the venue ahead of VP Chiwenga’s arrival.

He is expected to share with the electorate the success that Zimbabwe has enjoyed under President Mnangagwa and his plans as he drives the economy on accelerated economic development and towards an empowered upper-middle income society by 2030.

Mashonaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Monicah Mavhunga confirmed VP Chiwenga’s expected arrival.

Thousands of party supporters have thronged the venue ahead of VP Chiwenga’s arrival.

“We are expecting Vice President Chiwenga to come and we feel honoured as a province to be hosting the presidium again after we successfully hosted the independence celebrations,” said Minister Mavhunga.

“There has been massive development in the province since the coming in of the Second Republic from roads, mines, infrastructure and others,” said Cde Mavhunga.