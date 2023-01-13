Reverend Chivaviro readies 20th album

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

While many musicians are busy making resolutions for the New Year in terms of projects, others have already started unveiling their new offerings.

United Kingdom-based gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro has revealed that he is making final touches to his 20th album set to be released on January 22.

The six-track album features veteran South African gospel artiste Sipho Makhabane on the title track called “Famba Usacheuke” and Thunder Boys of Methodist Church in Zimbabwe on a track titled “Maria Namarita”.

Other songs on the album are “Ndochemera Vana Vangu”, “Mweya Unoyera”, “Siya Vabvongodza” and “Pora Usati waPoster”.

In an interview, Rev Chivaviro told Herald Arts and Entertainment that the album is different from the rest of his previous works.

“Preparations for the launch at an advanced stage and I am happy to say that this album is very special and unique in terms of everything,” he said.

“This is because it is loaded with life transforming messages and I also roped in one of my favourite musicians of all time Sipho Makhabane on this project. He is a source of inspiration in my musical career and it is like a dream come true having him on this album.”

The “Famba Usacheuke” video will be released on the same day and the rest will follow during the course of the year.

The “Ebenezer” hit-maker said from now going onwards he is shifting his focus on mentoring other upcoming musicians.

“This is most likely my last album although I will be releasing singles here and there. I believe it is now time to give back to society by grooming other upcoming artistes so that they make it to the top.

“I have already started some projects with some of them and their work will be released during the course of the year,” he said.

Rev Chivaviro who is a full-time Chaplin and also working in the health sector in the UK said that he will be focusing on grooming ministers of the word too.

He indicated during his December visit that he will be back home for good in years to come, as he is currently acquiring all the knowledge.