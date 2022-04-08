Revellers spoilt for choice this weekend

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

It is said weekends are days to refresh your soul and to be grateful for the blessings that you have.

The month of April by nature has lots of entertaining events apart from weddings and the Easter and Independence holidays.

Artistes and promoters maximise holidays to host events and with the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions relaxed, it is a blessing and an opportunity for them to compensate for lost time and profits.

This weekend, fans and revellers are spoilt for choice as lot of events are lined up.

Some events start today, while others will be held tomorrow and on Sunday.

But everyone should be guided by the fact that despite how much we may need to enjoy ourselves out there, Covid-19 is still there and a real threat to our lives.

Make sure you observe all the regulations in order to remain safe.

Here is the weekend gig guide of some of the local events taking place around the country.

Focalistic arrives tomorrow for Dope Party

South African rapper Focalistic is scheduled to arrive tomorrow ahead of the first edition of the musical fiesta dubbed “Dope Party” later in the day.

The event will feature local acts such as Zimdancehall musicians, Winky D, Enzo Ishall, Killer T, South African Zimbabwean Buffalo Souljah, King 98, Stunner, Ba Troy, Sandra Ndebele and a variety of disc jockeys.

It will be hosted by More Entertainment (Soft Life) at the Rainbow Towers.

According to the organisers, the event is part of the anniversary of their brand and will be hosted in Harare and then in Bulawayo at the BAC Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Bulawayo hosts Blaq Diamond

South African Afro-pop music duo, Blaq Diamond, are returning to Zimbabwe for another performance and this time around they will be in Bulawayo.

The duo will perform at the Boundary on Saturday night, and it is their second performance in Bulawayo this year.

According to the organisers, the Blaq Diamond are fulfilling their promises as the Bulawayo show that was initially slated for April 2 before was moved as the musicians had to perform at the AFRIMA awards in Nigeria that same day.

Feli Nandi, Holy Ten to perform at Mental Health Expo

Hip-hop musician Holy Ten and Afro-pop songstress Feli Nandi are expected to perform at the Mental Health Expo at Old Hararians tomorrow.

The event is being hosted by the Women’s Gallery and National Education Cultural Trust Zimbabwe to raise awareness on mental health issues.

The event will also see other artistes such as Nyasha David, Rute Mbangwa and Pauline, among others, joining the list of performers.

All set for Mutare Musical Awards

Organisers for the inaugural Mutare Musical Awards said all was set for the show at the Queens Hall tomorrow.

The awards show will acknowledge the artistes from Mutare and in an interview, one of the nominee and performers, Doubles WekwaMarange, was optimistic that he will bring the gong home.

“I am happy that I have been nominated. The awards were long overdue. We now have our own awards in Mutare. I will be performing some of my hit songs,” he said.

Kinnah birthday bash unites artistes

Mbare chanter, Kinnah, will tomorrow celebrate his birthday at the Harare Gardens where various artistes are expected to perform.

Popularly known for his chant Seh Magodess, Kinnah is one of the popular artistes in the genre.

The gig dubbed, “The Long Awaited Show” is hosted by Chipaz Promotions.

Some of the artistes billed to perform include Seh Calaz, Enzo Ishall, Dadza D, Guspy Warrior, Hwindi President, Shinsoman, Silent Killer, Blot, uncle Epaton, Bazooker, Jah Master, Hwinza, Poptain, Lady Squanda, Kadija and Ital Fire.

KidzCan Zimbabwe Mud Run on

Organisers for the KidzCan Zimbabwe Mud Run have said that tickets have been sold out. The event, which is sponsored by Husqvarna, is scheduled for tomorrow at Mt Pleasant Sports Club and was organised by the KidzCan Zimbabwe, a humanitarian charitable organisation dedicated to increasing the survival rate of children suffering from cancer and blood related disorders.

The tickets were going for US$10.

The mud run is one of the fundraising initiatives by the KidzCan Zimbabwe including activities for the Orange Month and a golf day.

Madzibaba readies album launch

All is set for sungura godfather Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria’s 29th studio album launch tomorrow at Nyaradzo Events in Houghton Park, Harare.

Coincidentally, Zakaria, affectionately as the Senior Lecturer in the music sector, is also celebrating his birthday after he turned 66 on Tuesday.

He also marks 47 years in the music industry plus another 40 years since the formation of his Khiama Boys outfit during the same period.

The new album is titled “Musabvunda”