Rev Chivaviro launches DVD album in Manchester

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

South Africa-based gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro is set to launch his latest DVD for “Matishamisa Jireh” album tomorrow in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The event which will be held at Christ Dwelling Place Ministries, is first of its kind for the musician in Europe.

In an interview, Rev Chivaviro said he was anticipating to have a great event as he marks two decades in the music industry.

“We are really looking forward to this event because it is one for a kind for us, where we are unleashing a DVD album in Europe.

“This project is unique in that we featured our fans in most of the songs and we allowed our fans from all over the world to share their messages.

“We felt that as we celebrate 20 years in music ministry it is worth to give fans a platform as a thank you to them for standing with us for all these years,” he said.

Locally the DVD was released last week into the market.

The event marks the “Ebenezer” hit-maker’s fifth UK tour in three years which will also include Word and Music ministries in Birmingham, Glasgow-Scotland, Leeds, Leister and Doncaster.

“The word and music concept is something that we started developing this year in Zimbabwe and South Africa where we will be preaching, ministering deliverance and singing in live concert all in one programme.

“It allows us to interact with our fans at deeper levels than just offering them entertainment and it has been producing amazing results for us,” said Rev Chivaviro.

The DVD contains seven videos which were shot in both South Africa and Zimbabwe in areas like Gauteng, Kwazulu Natal, Harare, Mutare, Kadoma and Mt Hampden.

The Reverend has been commanding top spots on the Coca Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 20 as well as Star Fm Gospel Greats with songs like “Matishamisa Jireh”, “It’s Not Over” and “Hande Tinovaka”.

Although many of Chivaviro’s past efforts went largely unnoticed, it took the hit “Ebenezer” a collaborative project with Charles Charamba, Pastor Haisa, Noel Zembe, Mechanic Manyeruke and Kudzai Nyakudya to open the floodgates of success.