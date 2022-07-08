Rev Chivaviro excited with InterContinental Music Awards nomination

Arts Reporter

United States-based Zimbabwean gospel musician Reverend Togarirepi Chivaviro is excited about his nomination at the Intercontinental Music Awards (ICMA) which will be streamed live on July 31.

Rev Chivaviro has been nominated in the sungura category for his song “Kana Wakayambuka”.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the musician said was happy with the nomination saying such recognition inspires musicians to do more.

“It’s a big thing for us, we have several awards from back home and had several nominations and a couple of awards from the African continent, but to be recognised and appreciated on the global stage is something awesome.”

He chose to submit “Kana Wakayambuka” because it was trending and loved by diasporans as well.

“When they reached out for submissions, we made a deliberate choice of the song ‘Kana Wakayambuka’ because I realised at such levels it’s always advantageous to present original traditional sounds,” he added.

“That track has a sungura-dendera feel and I felt it represented us well as a country. Yes, these may not be the Grammys, but it’s a step towards that route.”

However, according to the organisers, the Los Angeles-based InterContinental Music Awards is a music talent competition that evaluates entries from a global and ethical perspective through a panel of judges who are active industry professionals and music industry executives.

Winners are rewarded with education, prizes and high-quality direct coaching on how to gain success in the music industry.

For more than a decade, ICMA has recognised music talent from every continent and region worldwide, while also communicating messages of Peace, Unity and Love through the language of music. Each year, winners are rewarded with exquisite prizes, from producing high-quality music, to launching their concert careers on the big stage, to educating and mentoring them on how to take their careers to the next level.